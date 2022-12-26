 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 17

The AFC West is working its way through Week 16. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 17.

By grace.mcdermott
Seattle Seahawks v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs capture the AFC West title has been captured by the for the seventh year in a row, as they look for their second Super Bowl title in the Patrick Mahomes era. However, plenty more remains up for grabs in the division heading into Week 17, at least from a wild card perspective.

The Chargers face the Colts on Monday night of Week 16 and, at 8-6, are currently in position to make the playoffs. They haven’t clinched, as multiple teams could still surpass them in the AFC playoff standings if they lose one or more of their final three games.

The Raiders remain alive for a playoff berth, but it’s a longshot. Their loss to the Steelers on Saturday of Week 16 hurt their cause and moved them to the verge of elimination. They remain alive heading into Week 17 thanks to the Dolphins loss to the Packers, but Las Vegas needs a lot of help.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings and each team’s opponent in Week 17. Division title odds are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook since Kansas City has clinched.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17
Kansas City Chiefs 12-3 vs. DEN +175 OTB
Los Angeles Chargers 8-6 vs. LAR +220 OTB
Las Vegas Raiders 6-9 vs. SF +650 OTB
Denver Broncos 4-11 @ KC +260 OTB

