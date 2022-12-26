NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 17

The Eagles and Cowboys faced off on Saturday of Week 16. Dallas emerged victorious in a close game, marking Philadelphia’s second loss of the season. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sat out and his status is uncertain for Week 17 and Week 18.

Both Dallas and Philly have already clinched playoff spots, but things are not entirely settled. The Eagles loss leaves Dallas alive in the chase for the NFC East title. They need to win out and have Philly lose out, but it’s still a possibility.

This week, the Giants lost to the Vikings, and the Commanders lost to the 49ers, but they both currently hold the last two wild card spots in the NFC despite their losses. Neither has clinched, but they each control their own destinies if they are able to win out.

The Commanders still have the Cowboys on their schedule, and the Giants will face the Eagles in January, so winning out is much easier said than done.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings and each team’s opponent in Week 17. Division title odds are off the board for now at DraftKings Sportsbook.