NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 17

The NFC North is working its way through Week 16. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 17.

Greg Joseph #1 of the Minnesota Vikings kicks a game winning 61 yard field goal as time expires to beat the New York Giants 27-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The NFC North finished its divisional games on Sunday in Week 16. This division has a little bit of everything, with their division leader vying for a top playoff seed but another team already eyeing the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings had their game come down to the wire yet again, and it took a 61-yarder from Greg Joseph to earn the win over the New York Giants. The Vikings remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed with the Eagles losing to the Cowboys. However, one Vikings loss or tie or one Eagles win or tie and the Vikings are locked into no better than the No. 1 seed.

The Chicago Bears lost a windy game at home against the Buffalo Bills. The Detroit Lions lost a bad game against the Carolina Panthers, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. The Green Bay Packers took on the Miami Dolphins and came away with an important win.

Division title odds are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook since Minnesota has clinched.

2022 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17
Minnesota Vikings 12-3 @ GB +250 OTB
Detroit Lions 7-8 vs. CHI +1000 OTB
Green Bay Packers 7-8 vs. MIN -175 OTB
Chicago Bears 3-12 @ DET +1500 OTB

