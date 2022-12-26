NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 17

The NFC North finished its divisional games on Sunday in Week 16. This division has a little bit of everything, with their division leader vying for a top playoff seed but another team already eyeing the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings had their game come down to the wire yet again, and it took a 61-yarder from Greg Joseph to earn the win over the New York Giants. The Vikings remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed with the Eagles losing to the Cowboys. However, one Vikings loss or tie or one Eagles win or tie and the Vikings are locked into no better than the No. 1 seed.

The Chicago Bears lost a windy game at home against the Buffalo Bills. The Detroit Lions lost a bad game against the Carolina Panthers, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy. The Green Bay Packers took on the Miami Dolphins and came away with an important win.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings and each team’s opponent in Week 17. Division title odds are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook since Minnesota has clinched.