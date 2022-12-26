 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 17

The NFC West is working its way through Week 16. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 17.

By David Fucillo
Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter in the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West in Week 15 and continued cruising in Week 16. They beat the Washington Commanders on Saturday with relative ease and still have a decent chance at claiming the No. 2 seed from the Minnesota Vikings. They also still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if the Philadelphia Eagles stumble, so we won’t see Kyle Shanahan resting his starters quite yet.

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday and are on the wrong side of the playoff picture. They are in eighth place sitting a half game back of the Commanders, but need help if they’re going to get into a wild card berth.

The bottom half of the division saw the Rams “upset” the Broncos and the Cardinals lose to the Bucs. LA traded their first round pick to the Lions, so they don’t even really have draft positioning on the line for a high first round pick. Arizona will head into Week 17 holding the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings and each team's opponent in Week 17.

2022 NFC West standings

NFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17
NFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 17
San Francisco 49ers 11-4 @ LV +150 OTB
Seattle Seahawks 7-8 vs. NYJ +2000 OTB
Los Angeles Rams 5-10 @ LAC +130 OTB
Arizona Cardinals 4-11 @ ATL +400 OTB

