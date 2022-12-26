NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West in Week 15 and continued cruising in Week 16. They beat the Washington Commanders on Saturday with relative ease and still have a decent chance at claiming the No. 2 seed from the Minnesota Vikings. They also still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed if the Philadelphia Eagles stumble, so we won’t see Kyle Shanahan resting his starters quite yet.

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday and are on the wrong side of the playoff picture. They are in eighth place sitting a half game back of the Commanders, but need help if they’re going to get into a wild card berth.

The bottom half of the division saw the Rams “upset” the Broncos and the Cardinals lose to the Bucs. LA traded their first round pick to the Lions, so they don’t even really have draft positioning on the line for a high first round pick. Arizona will head into Week 17 holding the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings and each team’s opponent in Week 17. Division title odds are off the board at DraftKings Sportsbook since San Francisco has clinched.