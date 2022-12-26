Who is announcing Monday in Week 16 between the Chargers and Colts?

Week 16 will culminate on Monday, December 26. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will see the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC conference game. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN. The usual Monday night suspects will be back as Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters make up the announcing team.

Los Angeles heads into this game with an 8-6 record and sits in second place in the AFC West. They are holding onto the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs and have a relatively easy remaining schedule with the Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. They’ve won two games in a row and should be healthy, with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both ready to go.

Indianapolis has lost four straight and seven of their last eight. They are benching Matt Ryan again and, this time, are starting fellow veteran Nick Foles. Starting running back Johnathan Taylor is out for the season, so Zack Moss and Deon Jackson will handle the backfield. Their defense should keep them in this game, but it could be ugly.

The Chargers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 45.5 Los Angeles is -205 favorites on the moneyline, while Indianapolis is installed as the +175 underdog.