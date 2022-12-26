Potential replacements for Nathaniel Hackett as Denver Broncos head coach

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday following an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Hired this past January, the former Packers offensive coordinator entered his first season on the job with high expectations as the team was projected to compete with newly acquired veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Instead, Hackett’s was a disaster from the word go in Week 1 and he was almost immediately identified as a potential one-and-done head coach. The organization didn’t even wait until the end of the season to drop the hammer as he officially finishes his failed stint with a 4-11 record.

Barely 11 months into his own tenure, general manager George Paton will already be tasked with hiring his second head coach. With the franchise changing ownership this year, the it will be critical to Paton’s own job security to nail this hire, especially with the growing albatross of a contract he gave to Wilson. We’ll go over some potential coaching candidates the Broncos could consider to replace Hackett. Note, most of these come from the list of candidates they interviewed 11 months ago. They still have their contact info, so why not bring them back for another interview?

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys DC

Quinn was reported as an early favorite for the job last January and it would make sense if he’d be considered again this time around. The Cowboys have had one of the stronger defensive units in the league this season, limiting opposing quarterbacks to just 202.5 passing yards per game while racking up 49 sacks through 15 contests. The man does have a Super Bowl appearance under his belt as the former Falcons head coach and is well respected around the league. It would make sense.

Brian Callahan, Cincinnati Bengals OC

Then Bengals were in the middle of a surprise trip to the Super Bowl the last time Callahan interviewed for this job and his stock has only risen in the 11 months since. When healthy, the Cincy offense has continued to be electric with the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr CHase, and Joe Mixon leading the way. Could he potentially unlock the potential of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton while reversing the decline of Russell Wilson? We’d find out real quick if Callahan got the job.

Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys OC

We’ll go opposite of Quinn and turn to the Cowboys offensive coordinator, who also interviewed for the position the last time around. Moore has been considered a rising star for quite some time and it seems inevitable that he’ll land one of these gigs. Under Moore, Dallas is averaging 28.9 points and 366.1 yards per game, both in the top 10 in the league. Hiring an offensive coordinator a second straight time would be risky, but all options for the Broncos must be considered.

Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles DC

The Eagles have been playing perfect complementary football this season and are on the verge of securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A huge reason for that is Gannon’s defense, which has been aggressive and stifling with menacing talent all over the field. Philly is giving up just 301.9 total yards per game and has recorded a league-best 61 sacks this year. Someone like Bradley Chubb could be unstoppable coming off the edge in Gannon’s system.

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs OC

We once again begin Eric Bieniemy watch, where we ask why the offensive coordinator of one of the most deadly offenses in league history hasn’t gotten a head coaching gig yet. Seriously, how. Denver, you have been looking up at the Chiefs for seven years. Wouldn’t you want to try to slow them down by taking their OC? Yes, Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, but you’re not even going to try this plan? Ok, good luck.