Who is Derek Carr’s backup on the Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders sit at 6-9 heading into Week 17 vs. the San Francisco 49ers with an outside shot of making the playoffs. With a very, very slim chance to advance into the postseason, there’s rumors and chatter the Raiders could opt to sit QB Derek Carr to preserve him for a potential offseason trade. With that, the Raiders would be starting a backup in Week 17 and Week 18 to wrap up the regular season. We spotlight said backup.

Who is the Raiders’ backup QB?

Jarrett Stidham be thy name. The former Patriots QB came over as the backup under Josh McDaniels in his first season with Las Vegas. McDaniels will likely be back next season and Stidham could be trying out for a spot next season if he can run the offense somewhat effectively against the Niners. Week 18 against the Chiefs may be a matchup of nothing but backups really.