Where will Derek Carr play in 2023?

It was announced on Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders would be benching quarterback Derek Carr. He hasn’t played well, and the Raiders are still in the hunt for the postseason. Carr had incentives in his contract if he got injured, so with his performance and to avoid his getting hurt, Las Vegas has shut him down for the remainder of the regular season.

Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB.



Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions— including three Saturday night during a 13-10 loss to the Steelers.



Stidham has thrown only 61 passes and never has started an NFL game.

Carr has three years left on his deal. The good news for the Raiders is that he does have an opt-out this offseason before his cap hit significantly jumps. If they opt out, Carr will be owed $25 million, with $5.625 million counting in dead cap. This would have the quarterback join a top-heavy free agent class, including Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady. Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers could also be on the move, so there could be some interest in Carr.

Carr was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Raiders. Since taking over, Las Vegas hasn’t won the division but made the playoffs in both 2016 and 2021. Both times, they fell in the Wild Card round. Carr has played in 142 career games with 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. The Raiders could end up choosing to retain Carr for the next three seasons.

If Las Vegas decides to move on from Carr, where could he go? He likely will want a starting role, which limits his options. The New York Jets seem to be done with Zach Wilson, but Mike White isn’t a franchise guy, either. If they think they can fix whatever has been wrong with Carr, they could take a shot. The Indianapolis Colts or Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be other landing options. Carr may prefer to stay in Las Vegas if they leave it up to him with college teammate Davante Adams signing a five-year deal with the Raiders.