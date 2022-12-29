Primetime game schedule for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season

The Week 17 NFL schedule features a streak of quality matchups as we inch closer to the postseason. There will be a multitude of games with playoff hopes on the line, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, followed by 14 other matchups on Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, Dec. 29, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Titans

Channel/live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Cowboys -14

The Cowboys earned a huge win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, and they get a favorable matchup with a struggling Titans team. With Derrick Henry’s status in question for Tennessee, you might want to jump at the Cowboys’ spread since this game essentially means nothing. Dallas has already locked up a playoff spot, and the Titans are just trying to hang on with Ryan Tannehill done for the year.

Sunday Night Football, Jan. 1, 2023, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Ravens

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Odds: Steelers -2.5

The Steelers won a huge game last week for the late Pittsburgh great Franco Harris, where Kenny Pickett connected with George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown to ultimately secure the seventh victory of the season for the Steelers. With playoff hopes still alive, and the Ravens holding out hope for Lamar Jackson’s return from injury ahead of the playoffs, the Steelers can manage to cover this low spread.

Monday Night Football, Jan. 2, 2023, 8:30 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Bengals

Channel: ESPN/ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Odds: Bills -1

Following a questionable first-half last week, the Bills followed through with a commanding 35-13 victory against the lowly Chicago Bears. Josh Allen has a head-to-head duel with Joe Burrow in a potential AFC championship preview, so he will likely put on a show to keep pace with the fiery Bengals, who remain right on their heels in the conference race at 11-4.