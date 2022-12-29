How to watch Cowboys vs. Titans on Amazon Prime Video in Week 17 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Titans have been on a horrendous streak as of late, losing five straight and putting their playoff hopes in serious doubt. QB Ryan Tannehill is out for the season now too after suffering an ankle injury and Malik Willis was benched after a poor first start. Joshua Dobbs is getting the start on Thursday.

The Cowboys are riding high after knocking off the Philidelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve in what was a thrilling NFC East contest. Dallas has a top-10 defense and offense. Dak Prescott has 20 touchdowns and 12 picks through the air this season and their top two running backs have added another 20 scores on the ground.

The Cowboys are a 14-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -425. That makes the Titans a +340 underdog with the point total set at 45, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Titans

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.