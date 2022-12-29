Will Titans rest players in Week 17 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 17’s edition of Thursday Night Football. They are riding a five-game losing streak and need a win to spark some momentum. The problem that they are faced with is that the game this week doesn’t really mean much.

The AFC South division title will be decided in Week 18 when the Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. A win this week gives them a few extra scenarios to make the playoffs as a wild card team, but they are likely more focused on beating the Jaguars next week. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be sidelined yet again, leaving Malik Willis under center. After that, though, Tennessee should look at resting some of its key pieces.

From @SportsCenter this AM on the #Titans weighing the balance of resting players vs. taking their best shot at ending the five-game losing streak on Thursday when they face the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/KdKPQ9UqD4 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 27, 2022

They are already working with a short week, so if they rest players, it would be like giving them an extra bye week. Star running back Derrick Henry was listed as doubtful for the game, and it is unlikely that he suits up. If Henry sits, backups Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut should see more work in the offense.

When it comes to pass-catchers, the Titans should rest rookie Treylon Burks. He has been dealing with injuries all season, and it isn’t like Willis has adapted to the NFL’s style of passing yet. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Conley and Chigoziem Okonkwo should get more work than Robert Woods, Burks and Austin Hooper. Even if Tennessee starts their usual players, it will likely take one big hit before head coach Mike Vrabel subs players out. Otherwise, based on the injury report, the only other stars getting rest from the start are on the defense.