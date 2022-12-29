Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 17 between the Cowboys and Titans?

The season finale of Thursday Night Football will come from Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday, December 29 when the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Tennessee Titans in a game that has major playoff implications for both teams.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

It will be Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit handling the broadcast dutires from the booth with Michaels doing play-by-play and Herbstreit adding the color. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines with reports and injury updates.

Dallas (11-4) is flying high after a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to remain alive in the NFC East Division and potentially competing for a No. 1 seed. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pick-six early in the game, but finished wiht 347 passing yards and three touchdowns. He and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will try to keep it going against a tough, physical Titans secondary.

Tennessee (7-8) suffered a 19-14 home loss to the Houston Texans to fall into a tie with Jacksonville at the top of the AFC South. It was a rough day for quarterback Malik Willis, making a start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. Willis threw for just 99 yards and was intercepted twice. Tennessee will need a major effort from running back Derrick Henry on offense.

Dallas is a 12-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 39. The Cowboys are sitting at -600 on the moneyline, while the Titans are +450.