Titans to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs for tonight’s against the Dallas Cowboys, per Justin M of the Draft Network. He will replace rookie quarterback Malik Willis for the matchup.

This is another big tweak to the Titans offense with starting running back Derrick Henry doubtful and expected to sit out of tonight’s game with a hip injury. This game has no bearing on the Tennessee’s playoff chances with next week’s season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars being a winner-take-all game for the AFC South title. As a result, several players have already been declared out for this showdown and Willis now joins the group.

As for Dobbs, this has been a whirlwind month for him. He was released by the Cleveland Browns with the return of Deshaun Watson and was signed to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad last Wednesday. Now signed to the Titans, he will get the nod and try to hold down the fort for the playoff contender.