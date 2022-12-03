What channel is the Mid-American Championship game on and what is game time for Toledo-Ohio?

A huge Saturday of college football championships will get started at noon ET when the Toledo Rockets take on the Ohio Bobcats for the MAC title. The game will be held from Ford Field in Detroit and air on ESPN.

Toledo (7-5, 5-3 MAC) lost consecutive games heading into this matchup but held the tiebreaker over the Eastern Michigan Eagles to advance to the title game. The Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn has been banged up recently, so be sure to check pregame injury reports to see who will be lining up under center for them.

Ohio (9-3, 7-1 MAC) is on a seven-game winning streak but will be without starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke. In his first game out of the lineup, CJ Harris got the start last week, completing 10-of-21 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown, and he rushed for three scores and 65 yards on 12 attempts.

Mid-American Conference Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Toledo is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -150 moneyline odds, making Ohio a +130 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.