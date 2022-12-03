TV channel, start time for Kansas State vs. TCU in Big 12 championship game

The TCU Horned Frogs have everything to play for heading into Saturday afternoon’s Big 12 Championship Game against the Kansas State Wildcats. The game will get started at noon ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington and air on ABC.

Kansas State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) won three consecutive games to close out the regular season to claim sole possession of second place in the conference. Will Howard is expected to start at quarterback again as Adrian Martinez continues to battle an injury. The Wildcats haven’t played in the Big 12 Championship since knocking off the Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 in 2003.

TCU (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) will look to head into the College Football Playoff undefeated in what has been an incredible Year 1 of the Sonny Dykes era. The Horned Frogs checked in at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and an undefeated record would certainly get them into the field. With a loss, things could get a little interesting.

Big 12 Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 3rd

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

TCU is a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making Kansas State a +105 underdog. The over/under is set at 61.5.