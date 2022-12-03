Rams place Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, likely end his season

The Los Angeles Rams have officially placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, likely ending his season. He could theoretically be designated for return before the end of the season, but given the current state of the Rams, that seems unlikely.

On Friday, the Rams ruled out Stafford for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to a neck injury. He had been in the concussion protocol but cleared through that. It’s unclear exactly what the neck injury is, but with a 3-8 record, the Rams appear to begin the process of shutting things down for some of their top players.

Head coach Sean McVay said that John Wolford will get the start on Sunday against the Seahawks. However, beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue tweeted that it sounded like we could see both Wolford and backup Bryce Perkins. Wolford started in Week 10 against the Cardinals while Perkins started in Week 12 against the Chiefs.