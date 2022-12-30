Tony Pollard could return for Week 18 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Owner Jerry Jones said on Friday that he isn’t concerned about backup running back Tony Pollard’s injury. Pollard missed the team’s Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans with a thigh injury.

Pollard has played in 15 games this season. He has 186 rushes for 988 yards and nine touchdowns. Pollard has seen an uptick in his usage in the passing game this season. He has 39 receptions on 54 targets for 371 yards and three more touchdowns.

Pollard is considered the backup to Ezekiel Elliott, but he has more rushing and receiving yards. Elliott has been a beat down the stretch and has scored a touchdown in nine straight games. The two running backs complement one another and can take pressure off of quarterback Dak Prescott in the offense. Dallas has already locked down a playoff spot and is still hunting for the NFC East division title.