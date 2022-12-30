Who is Colt McCoy’s backup?

The Arizona Cardinals will fly east to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. The Cardinals have several injuries to the quarterback position. Colt McCoy was in line to start, but he suffered a setback on Friday. He had been recovering from a concussion and had symptoms return, so he has been ruled out. David Blough has been named the starter.

This is Blough’s fourth season in the NFL. He spent the first three with the Detroit Lions and signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad ahead of the 2022 season. On December 14, he was signed by the Cardinals to their active roster. He backed up Trace McSorely in Week 16 but is getting the starting nod against the Falcons.

In his career, he has started five games, and they all came in 2019. He completed only 54% of his passes for 984 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Blough has a solid matchup against the Falcons and could use this opportunity as an early audition heading into free agency.

McSorely completed 24 of his 45 passes last week for 217 yards and one interception. While he didn’t play horribly, the team still decided to go in a different direction this week. With Kyler Murray likely not being able to be ready for the start of next season, Arizona could be testing out all of their backups to see who should remain on the roster.