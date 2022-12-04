Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 13?

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Dec. 4. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football is will feature the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

This is the second game in a row the Colts will be playing in primetime. In Week 12, they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Indianapolis has lost back-to-back games and five of their last six games. Their offensive line has been brutal and is likely in for a bad time against the tough Cowboys tough defense.

Dallas is on a different trajectory than Indy and heads into this one after winning two in a row and four of their last five. They are getting healthier, and their defense is setting the tone early in games. The Cowboys are chasing the Philadelphia Eagles for the lead in the NFC East but have an 8-3 record heading into this game.

The Cowboys are 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -560 moneyline odds as the home favorites. The Colts are installed at +430 as the underdogs, and the point total is set at 44.