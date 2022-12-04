NFL weather forecast for Week 13 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys meet in the final game of the NFL’s Week 13 Sunday slate. Kickoff for Sunday Night Football is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX with the game airing on NBC. Weather can potentially throw a wrench into how an NFL matchup can play out, and we break down what the forecast looks like for the Colts-Cowboys matchup.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Colts vs. Cowboys on Week 13 SNF

Forecast

The weather report for AT&T Stadium on Sunday night calls for a low of 53° with overcast skies and a south wind between 5-10 mph. There is also a less than 10 percent chance of rain on Sunday night. Given the small chance of precipitation and the relatively small wind speeds, there should be little to no effect on the game itself. Additionally, the Cowboys’ stadium features a retractable roof, so leveraging this feature should counter any notable weather forecasts.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather should not impact the current 44.5-point total in this matchup, and deciding betting on the over or under should hinge on the current play between both teams. Notable wind speeds would likely affect any kicker’s fantasy football ceiling, but the relatively calm weather forecast should not significantly alter any player’s projected scoring totals heading into Sunday night.