Complete schedule for Week 13 Sunday slate of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is headed into December and the playoff race is heating up. The weekend opened with the Bills and Patriots playing on Thursday Night Football, and now we move to the main course of the week.

Arguably the biggest matchup of the week will see the 7-4 Giants host the 7-5 Commanders. Both teams are battling for wild card positioning, with the Giants stumbling of late and the Commanders heating up. The winner of this game will be in a strong position for a wild card berth.

There are four massive inter-conference showdowns. They have less to do with playoff implications due to less impact on tiebreakers, but they showcase two playoff contenders facing off. In the 1 p.m. ET window, we get Jets-Vikings and Titans-Eagles. In the 4 p.m. window, we get Dolphins-49ers and Chiefs-Bengals. All six teams are currently in the playoff bracket and looking to make a statement on Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

1:00 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Falcons

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Packers vs. Bears

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Lions

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jets vs. Vikings

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Commanders vs. Giants

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Titans vs. Eagles

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Broncos vs. Ravens

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Rams

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Dolphins vs. 49ers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bengals

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Chargers vs. Raiders

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Cowboys

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+