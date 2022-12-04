Full list of Week 13 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL heads into its Sunday slate for Week 13 after the Bills handled their business on Thursday against the Patriots. This was a big one for playoff implications, with New England dropping to 6-6 and moving in the wrong direction in the playoff race.

The most important matchup on Sunday’s slate will see the Giants host the Commanders. The NFC East rivals are in third and fourth place in the division, but hold the last two wild card berths. With Seattle right behind them, the loser of this matchup will be in a tough spot.

The other big intra-conference matchup will see the Bengals host the Chiefs. Both teams are on the right side of the playoff picture, but this will be a critical matchup for positioning. With CBS getting the national slot in the late window, most of America will get this game. A small minority will get the Chargers-Raiders game.

FOX gets the short end of the stick this weekend in the late window, with both of their matchups at 4:05 p.m. ET and getting a lighter audience. Seahawks-Rams isn’t a great matchup, but Dolphins-49ers is a big one. It has fewer playoff tiebreaker implications, but does offer us a potential Super Bowl preview.

Here’s the full Sunday schedule with start times, TV channels, live stream options, and announcers.

1:00 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Falcons

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Packers vs. Bears

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Lions

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Jets vs. Vikings

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Commanders vs. Giants

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Titans vs. Eagles

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tim Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Broncos vs. Ravens

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Texans

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Rams

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Dolphins vs. 49ers

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bengals

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Chargers vs. Raiders

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Cowboys

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+