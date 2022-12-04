How to watch Steelers vs. Falcons via live stream in Week 13

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It has been a disappointing season for the Steelers. However, they got a big road win in Indianapolis last week. On the offensive side of the ball, George Pickens has impressed as he and Kenny Pickett have developed a strong relationship in their rookie year. Defensively, they have been decent and they just got T.J. Watt back from injury which will only make them better.

The Falcons have had an off season. Everybody thought they would be horrible, but they are actually in the playoff picture. They suffered a bad loss to the Commanders last week in a game they had plenty of chances to score. With Cordarrelle Patterson being banged up, Tyler Allgeier took over as the RB1 and he’s been decent. Patterson still gets touches, but Atlanta seems to love the future of Allgeier.

The Steelers are set as a one-point favorite to get the win on the road, priced at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Falcons sit at -110 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.

Steelers vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.