How to watch Broncos vs. Ravens via live stream in Week 13

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

It has been a horrific season for the Broncos. After giving up a ton for Russell Wilson, their offense has been one of the worst in the NFL and Wilson’s struggles have played a huge role in that. They were expected to have one of the NFL’s best defenses heading into the season, but that hasn’t been the case. Bad offense always hurts defenses, and that has happened this season. It even led to them trading away LB Bradley Chubb.

The Ravens have had an up and down season. Some weeks they look like a Super Bowl favorite, while other weeks they look like the worst team in their division. They need to turn things around soon as the Cincinnati Bengals are right on their back for the first place spot in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson and the offense has had red zone struggles that will need to be figured out before the playoffs. Their defense has also blown multiple leads this season which is a glaring issue.

The Ravens are set as 8.5-point favorite to get the win at home, priced at -380 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Broncos sit at +310 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 38.

Broncos vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.