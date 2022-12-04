How to watch Browns vs. Texans via live stream in Week 13

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Browns will get Deshaun Watson back this week, as he returns against his former team. Cleveland will look to build off their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from this past week. With Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback for the majority of this season, many knew this would be a tough season for the Browns. It will be interesting to see how they play the rest of the season with Watson taking over as quarterback.

This has been a rough season for the Texans and that was expected. Many thought they would be terrible this season, setting them up for they No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dameon Pierce has shown that he will be their running back in the future. At times, they have shown a competitive future, but things have not gone well for them to past few weeks.

The Browns are set as seven-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -300 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans sit at +250 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 46.5.

Browns vs. Texans live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.