How to watch Jets vs. Vikings via live stream in Week 13

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Jets will have everything figured out if they can get a consistent quarterback. Mike White will be the starting quarterback the next few weeks as he has given the team the bet chance to win. The Jets defense has deserved better and it seems like they will finally get it down the stretch. They have a real chance at making the playoffs.

It has been an impressive season for the Vikings. They have won of the best records in the NFL at 10-2 and have looked the best that we have seen in years. Kirk Cousins is playing at an elite level and Justin Jefferson has been the best wide receiver in the NFL. This is not a team you want to face come playoff time.

The Vikings are set as three-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets sit at +130 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 44.5.

Jets vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.