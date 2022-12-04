How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals via live stream in Week 13

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Chiefs are rolling through the AFC and their division at 9-2 on the season. Kansas City has 3.0 games on the second-place Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. A win over the Bengals will help keep the Chiefs ahead of the Buffalo Bills for the top seed in the AFC. A win also extends the Chiefs’ winning streak to six games.

The Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens at 7-4 heading into Week 13 in the AFC North division. Cincy will get star WR Ja’Marr Chase back from injury this week. He’s missed time due to a hip injury but wasn’t placed on injured reserve. With Chase back, the Bengals will have their full receiving core healthy for the first time in a while.

Chiefs vs. Bengals live stream

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.