How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders via live stream in Week 13

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. The game is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Chargers won’t have the services of WR Mike Williams again. His return in Week 12 was short-lived, the wideout leaving the game early after aggravating his ankle injury. He’s not expected to be back soon. Keenan Allen also returned and has five catches for 94 yards.

The Raiders have won two games in a row and suddenly have life this season. Problem is their workhorse RB Josh Jacobs enters this week questionable coming off a massive game. Jacobs rushed for 229 yards on 33 carries for two TDs against the Seahawks last week. He also hauled in six catches for 74 yards. A calf injury could hold the back out this week.

Chargers vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.