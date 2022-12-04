How to watch Packers vs. Bears via live stream in Week 13

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.

It has been a disappointing season for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has had major struggles without Davante Adams and has played banged up. Their run defense has had major struggles as well. This will be a rebuilding year, but many think it could potentially be the end for Rodgers. They’re 4-8 and would need a miracle to sneak into the playoffs.

While the Bears haven’t played great, they have shown good for the future. Justin Fields has started to figure things out while they added Chase Claypool to give Fields a decent wide receiver for the net two seasons. The passing defense has been good this year, and I don't think they are far from a competitive team. Look for them to have a shot at the playoffs next season.

The Packers are set as 4.5-point favorite to get the win on the road, priced at -190 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears sit at +160 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.

Packers vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.