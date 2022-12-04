How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions via live stream in Week 13

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

The Jaguars are coming off their biggest win of the season, as they took down the Baltimore Ravens with a two-point conversion in the last few plays of the game. Their offense has looked great as of late with both their pass and run game being better than many expected. Trevor Lawrence has seemed to take that step forward for Jacksonville.

It seems like the Lions need one more season of rebuilding and they could be at least competing for the payoffs. They could take a quarterback with their top pick in this years draft. Their defense should improve next season as well. The NFC North isn't as good as it’s always been as well, so this should be the end of their window of a rebuild.

The Lions are set as a one-point favorite to get the win at home, priced at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars sit at -110 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 51.5.

Jaguars vs. Lions live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.