How to watch Commanders vs. Giants via live stream in Week 13

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Commanders are in the playoff picture, and nobody thought this could happen given their situation. Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Taylor Heinicke is 5-1 including a nail-biting loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The defense is playing better than ever and are getting a boost in Chase Young as he returns this week.

Under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants are playing great football. They could really use a win this week however as it would give them a two game lead in the wildcard. Daniel Jones is playing good enough to win games, while Saquon Barkley has been healthy. When on the field, Barkley is a top running back in the NFL. This is a big matchup for both teams.

The Commanders are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants sit at +115 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 40.

Commanders vs. Giants live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.