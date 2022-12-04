How to watch Titans vs. Eagles via live stream in Week 13

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Titans have been great under Mike Vrabel no matter the situation. He finds ways to win games no matter who he has on the field. This year, the Titans are atop the AFC South and playing good football. Derrick Henry has been hit or miss this season, but the past few weeks he’s been quiet. Their defense has played great as well which is typical for a Vrabel-coached team.

Through 12 weeks, the Eagles have been the best team in the NFL. Jalen Hurts has taken a major step forward and has played elite all season. Adding WR1 A.J. Brown has pushed this passing offense over the hump. Their defense has been elite as well and a ig reason for their success. They have one of the top secondaries in the NFL.

The Eagles are set as five-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -225 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants sit at +190 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 44.5.

Titans vs. Eagles

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.