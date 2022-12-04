How to watch Seahawks vs. Rams via live stream in Week 13

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is set for TIME p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Seahawks have dropped two games in a row in tough fashion. The first was a close loss to the Bucs in Germany. Last week, Seattle got torched by RB Josh Jacobs in a 40-34 defeat to drop to 6-5 on the season. The Seahawks are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the NFC but need to win the next two games before the schedule gets tougher late in the season.

The Rams are in shambles after winning the Super Bowl last year. Los Angeles has been ravaged by injuries and Matthew Stafford won’t play again in Week 13. John Wolford is expected to start at QB. Cooper Kupp remains sidelined as well and DT Aaron Donald is ruled out. At 3-8, the Rams are looking toward the draft and retooling for next season.

Seahawks vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.