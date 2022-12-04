How to watch Dolphins vs. 49ers via live stream in Week 13

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Dolphins basically got a double-bye week. Miami had Week 11 off before returning against the Houston Texans last week, a game in which the starters played about a half of football. Things should get much tougher with head coach Mike McDaniel heading back to San Fran for the first time since being hired by the Dolphins.

The 49ers are hoping to get some good news on WR Deebo Samuel before Week 13’s matchup. He’s listed as questionable to play due to a quad injury and didn’t practice most of the week. If Samuel is out, we could see the Niners turn to WR Jauan Jennings more in the passing game.

Dolphins vs. 49ers live stream

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.