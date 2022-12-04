How to watch Colts vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football via live stream

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Jerry World in Texas.

The Colts are 1-2 in the Jeff Saturday era but have been more competitive since the head coaching change. Indianapolis fell the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football last week on a fourth-quarter TD and two-point conversion. Even after everything the Colts have gone through this season, they’re still just 3.0 games behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South. Indy has played one more game and has a tie, which could help if things get interesting.

The Cowboys are still holding out hopes of winning the NFC East. Dallas trails the Eagles by 2.0 games in the division with six games remaining in the season. The Cowboys have an incredibly easy schedule to finish the season outside their second matchup with Philly.

Colts vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: IND +410, DAL -520

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.