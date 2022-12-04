Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 13, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 13 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

This game looks like it will be the worst for wind, with 10-15 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 20 mph. But, that isn’t enough to really move the needle. I’d play everyone in this game as I would normally.

Rain is in the forecast, but it could be concentrated in the morning and late evening. But, it could rain and winds will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. This could help the 49ers against the high-flying Dolphins offense, but I think overall it’s not going to be a big problem for either team unless we happen to get a deluge during the game.

Better weather games

A cold front will bring the high temperature down to a nice 69 degrees with wind being negligible. Some chance of rain early, but it looks like the game will be free of precipitation.

Pretty perfect football weather in Baltimore. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, sunny skies and winds around 5 mph.

Similar perfect weather to Baltimore in Philadelphia. Temperatures in the mid 40s, sunny skies and wind 5-10 mph.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Copy and paste the Baltimore and Philadelphia forecasts here and you’ll be good to go. No problems for this game.

There’s a 30% chance of rain with winds being calm and temperatures in the low 60s. Nothing to worry about here.

It will be a little chilly with highs in the low 40s, but with no precipitation or wind, it looks great for a shootout.

Winter in Tampa? Yeah, no problems here. The high during the day will get up close to 80 degrees, but the low at night is down to 62 degrees. The game will be somewhere in between with no wind or rain in the forecast.

Home sweet dome