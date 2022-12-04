NFL teams checking in on Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

We are in Week 13 of the NFL season. While it may not seem like it, this means that there are only five weeks left until the playoffs. NFL teams that are having a down year could have already started looking to the future. There are already some teams that will be conducting a head coaching search, with others likely on the way. One name that NFL teams are reported to be checking in on is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It's that time again: NFL teams are doing homework on #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. He vowed last year the door was closed. Teams aren't so sure.



Story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/Qe9qLcbIYi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

Harbaugh just won the Big Ten title this weekend, with the Michigan Wolverines pulling off the 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. They have hoisted the Big Ten title now in back-to-back seasons and are destined for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. He has led the Wolverines to five double-digit win seasons in the eight years that he has been there.

Harbaugh last coached in the NFL in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. He had a 44-19-1 record during his four-year tenure with the team, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings opening last season, but after it concluded, he was reported as saying that he was closing the door on the NFL. It very well could be a never say never situation, though, so keep an eye out for more rumors about Harbaugh likely coming out after his season with Michigan wraps up.