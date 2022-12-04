Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 13

The NFL is working its way through Week 13 and teams are starting to close in on division titles. We won’t see a division title clinched this week, but we could see it next weekend.
The week opened with the Bills beating the Patriots on Thursday. Buffalo handled New England with relative ease and continues to put pressure on Miami atop the AFC East. The Sunday slate included a chance for the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth and the Vikings to clinch the NFC North. It doesn’t appear to be in the cards this week for Minnesota, but they’re not far away from finishing that off.
The afternoon features some big inter-conference matchups, including Jets-Vikings, Titans-Eagles, and Dolphins-49ers. Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 13 weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the schedule wraps and we move toward Week 14.
AFC East
The Bills got the week started with a 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
- Buffalo Bills, 9-3
- Miami Dolphins, 8-3
- New York Jets, 7-4
- New England Patriots, 6-6
AFC North
The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to injury, but Tyler Huntley stepped up on a closing seconds drive to get the comeback win over Denver. The Steelers won a road game against the Falcons.
- Baltimore Ravens, 8-4
- Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4
- Cleveland Browns, 4-7
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-7
AFC South
The Jaguars lost an ugly one to the Lions.
- Tennessee Titans, 7-4
- Indianapolis Colts, 4-7-1
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-8
- Houston Texans, 1-9-1
AFC West
The Broncos lost to the Ravens on a late Tyler Huntley touchdown drive and a missed final second 63-yard field goal attempt.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2
- Los Angeles Chargers, 6-5
- Las Vegas Raiders, 4-7
- Denver Broncos, 3-9
NFC East
TBD
- Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1
- Dallas Cowboys, 8-3
- New York Giants, 7-4
- Washington Commanders, 7-5
NFC North
The Lions are keeping their modest playoff hopes alive, thumping the Jaguars at home. The Packers went into Chicago to beat the Bears.
- Minnesota Vikings, 9-2
- Detroit Lions, 5-7
- Green Bay Packers, 4-8
- Chicago Bears, 3-9
NFC South
The Falcons blew a huge opportunity in losing a home game to the Steelers.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-6
- Atlanta Falcons, 5-8
- Carolina Panthers, 4-8
- New Orleans Saints, 4-8
NFC West
TBD
- San Francisco 49ers, 7-4
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-5
- Arizona Cardinals, 4-8
- Los Angeles Rams, 3-8