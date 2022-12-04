Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 13

The NFL is working its way through Week 13 and teams are starting to close in on division titles. We won’t see a division title clinched this week, but we could see it next weekend.

The week opened with the Bills beating the Patriots on Thursday. Buffalo handled New England with relative ease and continues to put pressure on Miami atop the AFC East. The Sunday slate included a chance for the Eagles to clinch a playoff berth and the Vikings to clinch the NFC North. It doesn’t appear to be in the cards this week for Minnesota, but they’re not far away from finishing that off.

The afternoon features some big inter-conference matchups, including Jets-Vikings, Titans-Eagles, and Dolphins-49ers. Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 13 weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the schedule wraps and we move toward Week 14.

AFC East

The Bills got the week started with a 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

AFC North

The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to injury, but Tyler Huntley stepped up on a closing seconds drive to get the comeback win over Denver. The Steelers won a road game against the Falcons.

AFC South

The Jaguars lost an ugly one to the Lions.

AFC West

The Broncos lost to the Ravens on a late Tyler Huntley touchdown drive and a missed final second 63-yard field goal attempt.

NFC East

TBD

NFC North

The Lions are keeping their modest playoff hopes alive, thumping the Jaguars at home. The Packers went into Chicago to beat the Bears.

NFC South

The Falcons blew a huge opportunity in losing a home game to the Steelers.

NFC West

TBD