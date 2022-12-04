Who is Lamar Jackson’s backup?

The Baltimore Ravens are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Sunday. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson took a big hit at the end of the first quarter and headed to the medical tent. While he was getting checked out, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over the offense. Jackson has since gone back to the locker room for further testing on a potential knee injury, and he is questionable to return.

Jackson suffered an injury last season that saw Huntley assume the role of the starter for five games. Huntley threw for 1,042 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. While those numbers seem pedantic, he was very efficient on the ground. Huntley is a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson and ran for 284 yards and two scores during his five games as the starter. The lack of Jackson will downgrade the offense against an already stout defense, but Huntley has shown that he may not set back the team as much as some other backups in the league.