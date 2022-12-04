Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 13 between the Colts and Cowboys?

Week 13 of the NFL season is underway. The Sunday slate will wrap with the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Mike Tirico will begin the broadcast as Cris Collinsworth does his well-known slide-in from off-screen. They will be joined by Melissa Stark as the field reporter.

Indianapolis is having a down year and takes a 4-7-1 record into this game. They are in second place in the AFC South, so aren’t fully out of the running for the division, but they will need a swift turnaround. The Colts have lost five of their last six games and could really use a win heading into their bye week next week.

Dallas heads into this game with an 8-3 record and are in second place in the NFC East. They are trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, who look destined for a top seed in the playoffs this year. The Cowboys' defense is one of the best in the league, and if their offense can catch up, they will be tough to beat. They take on the Houston Texans next week but need to make sure they don’t look past Indy.

The Cowboys head into the game as 10.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -540 moneyline odds, and the point total is set at 44.5. The Colts have +420 odds as the underdog.