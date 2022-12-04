Commanders-Giants ends in tie in Week 13

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13. It is the second tie of the 2022 NFL regular season, joining the Colts-Texans Week 1 tie. Notably, that one also finished with a 20-20 score. That probably means absolutely nothing, but given how weird a tie is, it’s worth mentioning.

Also weird with this tie? The last time each of these two teams had a tie was when they faced each other in Week 13 of the 1997 season. That game was even more anti-climactic with a final score of 7-7.

This 2022 tie wrapped when Graham Gano could not convert a 58-yard field goal as time expired in the extra frame.

The Giants are now 7-4-1 while the Commanders are 7-5-1. They remain in the sixth and seventh positions in the playoff race, holding the final two wild card berths. The tiebreakers will be something to track between the two of them, but it is unlikely either will need to worry about tiebreakers unless we see an unexpected third tie this season.