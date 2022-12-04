Kyle Juszczyk is the 49ers current backup QB after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

The San Francisco 49ers find themselves in a sticky situation in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his ankle on the team’s opening drive and after taking a cart to the locker room, he was ruled out for the game. Rookie backup quarterback Brock Purdy has come on in his place.

Now that we know Garoppolo will not be returning, one question that arises is who will be the backup for Purdy. The 49ers only had two quarterbacks active for the game between Garoppolo and Purdy, with Jacob Eason sitting on the practice squad. With no other options, fullback Kyle Juszczyk becomes Purdy’s backup.

Juszczyk has been the team’s emergency quarterback since joining the roster but has never attempted a pass. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey attempted more passes than Juszczyk with the 49ers. Samuel completed one of two pass attempts for a 24-yard touchdown last year and McCaffrey completed a 34-yard touchdown pass earlier this year on a trick play.

If Purdy were to get hurt, we’d likely see a mix of plays between Juszczyk, Samuel, and McCaffrey. The 49ers are hoping it does not come to that.