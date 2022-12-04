Why Patrick Mahomes dive was a TD and not a fumble

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a 24-17 lead on the Cincinnati Bengals after Patrick Mahomes scrambled three yards for a touchdown. Mahomes reached across the goal line and fumbled the ball, but he did not lose possession until after he broke the plane.

The Chiefs and Bengals are playing a rematch of their overtime thriller last year in the AFC Championship Game. This game has lived up to its billing with a back-and-forth affair. Cincinnati controlled the first half, but Kansas City came back to take the lead early in the third quarter. It’s been back-and-forth since as both teams look to strengthen their playoff position.

The Chiefs are in first place in the AFC standings while the Bengals are looking to maintain pace with the Ravens in the AFC North. Cincinnati is a half game back after Baltimore beat the Broncos earlier on Sunday.