49ers to sign QB Josh Johnson after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury in Week 13. He was injured on the team’s first drive and head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the injury after the game.

Backup Brock Purdy impressed in relief of Garoppolo, but the team now needs an option to be his backup. For Sunday’s game, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was the team’s emergency quarterback. They also have Jacob Eason on the practice squad.

Enter, Josh Johnson.

The 49ers are signing the journeyman quarterback off the Denver Broncos practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This will mark his third season with the 49ers, although he was signed and released numerous times just in the 2014 season as part of some roster shenanigans.

Johnson has spent parts of 13 years in the NFL, bouncing around 14 different teams. He knows how to pick up a playbook and can offer a steadying influence in the QB room. However, expect Johnson to be Purdy’s backup and not push him yet for the starting job. Purdy impressed in Week 13 and will likely get a shot to start in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Expectations are probably going to be unfairly high after his performance against a shaky Dolphins defense, so Johnson and Eason will be there to serve as reserve options in case things go south for Purdy.