Ezekiel Elliott scores late touchdown vs. Colts, jumps in Salvation Army kettle [VIDEO]

The Cowboys RB recreates his celebration from his rookie season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a late touchdown in the team’s massive victory over the Indianapolis Colts and decided to re-create his Salvation Army kettle celebration from his rookie season.

This is a classic Jack-in-the-Box celebration, with quarterback Dak Prescott turning the crack to reveal Elliott. The running back concludes the move with his famous eating gesture.

Elliott didn’t exactly have the same spring in his step like his 2016 jump into the kettle during his rookie season but he did get back in there to celebrate another score.

The Cowboys made a “whack-a-mole” celebration with the tight ends during Thanksgiving this year as well with the kettle.

Elliott has seen his role get reduced to more of a timeshare with the emergence of Tony Pollard but both running backs have managed to remain relevant in fantasy football formats. We’ll see if Elliott can continue his scoring streak when the Cowboys meet the Houston Texans in Week 14.

