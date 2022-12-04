Ezekiel Elliott scores late touchdown vs. Colts, jumps in Salvation Army kettle [VIDEO]

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a late touchdown in the team’s massive victory over the Indianapolis Colts and decided to re-create his Salvation Army kettle celebration from his rookie season.

Zeke in the Salvation Army Kettle

pic.twitter.com/HuAchE4Roa — Mojo Markets (@mojo) December 5, 2022

This is a classic Jack-in-the-Box celebration, with quarterback Dak Prescott turning the crack to reveal Elliott. The running back concludes the move with his famous eating gesture.

Touchdown Zeke and back in the @salvationarmy kettle he goes! pic.twitter.com/XskYl3BdfO — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) December 5, 2022

Elliott didn’t exactly have the same spring in his step like his 2016 jump into the kettle during his rookie season but he did get back in there to celebrate another score.

Cowboys (@dallascowboys) and Bucs(@Buccaneers) 2016 highlights this is what happened last time Dallas played Tampa Bay at home. Zeke (@EzekielElliott) scored a TD and then started the whole thing of jumping into the Salvation Army Kettle. pic.twitter.com/Y4ce5417dO — ✭ Cowboy X Factor #DallasCowboysownNYGiants (@CowboyXFactor) December 20, 2018

The Cowboys made a “whack-a-mole” celebration with the tight ends during Thanksgiving this year as well with the kettle.

Cowboys TE’s playing whack-a-mole in the Salvation Army Kettle after the TD pic.twitter.com/7yXzdJvRVK — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) November 25, 2022

Elliott has seen his role get reduced to more of a timeshare with the emergence of Tony Pollard but both running backs have managed to remain relevant in fantasy football formats. We’ll see if Elliott can continue his scoring streak when the Cowboys meet the Houston Texans in Week 14.