Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 13?

Week 13 of the NFL season wraps up tonight when the New Orleans Saints head into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.

There are a few noteworthy things about this matchup. Primarily that the NFC South is a total mess and not a whole lot separates the Bucs, who are in first place with a 5-6 record, and the Saints, who are in last place with a 4-8 record. These teams both struggle mightily on offense, with New Orleans ranking 20th in the NFL and the Bucs ranking 27th in points per game. The Bucs won this matchup 20-10 when the two teams met in New Orleans in Week 2, but the Saints have a new quarterback since then. They’ve replaced Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton.

The Bucs are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and can be bought on the moneyline at -175. That makes the Saints a +150 underdog with the point total set at 41.