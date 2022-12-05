NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 14

It’s been a tumultuous season in the AFC East, but as the playoff chase heats up in December, a certain amount of calm is settling in. The Bills are back on top of the division, and they’ve got as much momentum as anybody.

Buffalo beat the Patriots on Thursday to open the week, and then they watched the Dolphins struggle in a loss to the 49ers. Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season and the Dolphins could not keep 49ers backup QB Brock Purdy from getting enough done after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Miami holds the tiebreaker edge over Buffalo, but they’re now a game back in the standings.

While the Patriots are firmly in last place, the Jets are just ahead of them and moving in the wrong direction. The Jets lost to the Vikings after a pair of Minnesota red zone stands late in the game. New York is now 7-5 and has alternated wins and losses the past six weeks. They hold the final wild card berth, but they’re trending in the wrong direction.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.