NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 14

The AFC North race has been a tight one, but it got even more interesting in Week 13. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 10-9 win over the Broncos. He did not return and head coach John Harbaugh said he could be day-to-day or he could be week-to-week. Harbaugh expects more information on Monday.

In the meantime, things are getting interesting up and down the division. The Ravens pulled out a late win thanks to backup Tyler Huntley, and the Bengals maintained pace with a 27-24 win over the Chiefs. The Ravens have the tiebreaker edge for now, but the two teams meet in Week 18, and that is likely to decide the division.

The bottom half of the division is playing some decent ball as well. The Browns and Steelers both won on Sunday. Cleveland reinstated suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson and while he was rusty in his first game back since facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns have to believe they’re headed in the right direction.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.