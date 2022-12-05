NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 14

The AFC South is not quite yet a wrap mathematically, but for all intents and purposes, this division is finished. The Titans are going to win the division and it’s unlikely they send anybody else to the postseason as a wild card team.

Tennessee lost an ugly one in Philadelphia, dropping a 35-10 decision to the Eagles as they were blown out from the second quarter on. The Titans could get nothing going whereas the Eagles got rolling and never looked back. In spite of this, the Titans did not lose any ground in their AFC South bid. The Colts lost to the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and are now 4-8-1.

The weekend also brought the first playoff elimination. The Texans lost to the Browns and became the first team officially eliminated from playoff contention. They were joined shortly thereafter by the Bears in the eliminated group.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.