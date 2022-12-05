 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 14

The AFC West is finished with Week 13. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 14.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The AFC West is mathematically still in play for three of the four teams, but the race has been called at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds are off the board and it has effectively been handed to the Chiefs.

Kansas City lost a hard-fought battle with the Bengals on Sunday and dropped to 9-3. The loss coupled with the Bills win over the Patriots drops the Chiefs to second place in the overall AFC standings. However, they did not drop any of their lead in the AFC West. The Raiders beat the Chargers 27-20 and so LA remains three games back while the Raiders improve to four back. The Chiefs have the tiebreaker edge on the Chargers, so it would take a fairly monumental effort to get back into this and take the division away from the Chiefs.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 14.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 14
Kansas City Chiefs 9-3 @ DEN +175 OTB
Los Angeles Chargers 6-6 vs. MIA +220 OTB
Las Vegas Raiders 5-7 @ LAR +650 OTB
Denver Broncos 3-9 vs. KC +260 OTB

